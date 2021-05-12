Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $282,125.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mathew Watson sold 13 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,582.62.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

NYSE:BBY traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. 2,157,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,502 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

