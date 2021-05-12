Ernest S. Rady Purchases 20,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.37 per share, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 251,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several analysts have commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

