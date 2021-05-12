Insider Selling: Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells 1,734 Shares of Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. 3,755,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,532. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

