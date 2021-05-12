LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette Sells 50,905 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LPLA traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,061. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $159.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.