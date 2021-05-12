Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 29,790 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACGL traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 76,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,248. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after acquiring an additional 532,513 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

