Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar Sells 5,000 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 657,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,864,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FRLG stock traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.78. 442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $278.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.67.

