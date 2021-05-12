Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BSY traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

