Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.91. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,897. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

