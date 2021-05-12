Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,931.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

