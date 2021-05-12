SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.40

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.40 and traded as high as C$28.72. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$28.34, with a volume of 225,303 shares changing hands.

SNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.75.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.