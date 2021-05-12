Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.55

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.55 and traded as high as $83.52. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 95,798 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital raised Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $20.11 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 8.9% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 83,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

