HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.61

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.80. HG shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 9,963 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

