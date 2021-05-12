Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.06

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as high as $44.17. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 15,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

