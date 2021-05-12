Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.09

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $300.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

