Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.93. 76,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,611,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.75. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.85.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.