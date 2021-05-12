BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 67,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. BigCommerce has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

