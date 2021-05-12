Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $306.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day moving average is $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

