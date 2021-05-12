PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.94. 174,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,538. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

