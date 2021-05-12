Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 30,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,959 shares of company stock worth $2,080,587. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

