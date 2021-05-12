Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Copart posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Copart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,635,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 167,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Copart by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,801. Copart has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

