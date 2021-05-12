Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $126.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,607.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Shares of CZR traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.45. 349,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,183,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after acquiring an additional 197,405 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

