Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to post sales of $230.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.80 million to $239.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $187.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $975.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $993.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).
Bloom Energy stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.
In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
