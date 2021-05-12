Zacks: Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 215,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,617. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $76,730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $24,568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 121.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

