Abulaba (AAA) Trading 51.5% Lower This Week

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 55.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. Abulaba has a market capitalization of $2,461.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

About Abulaba

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

