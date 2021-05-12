Ascension Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,345 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average is $362.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

