Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ASXC traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 463,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,781,707. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASXC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

