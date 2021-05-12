A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 455,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,337. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

