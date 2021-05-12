Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 1,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on a business combination with in the healthcare industry primarily medical technology sector.

