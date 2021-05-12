ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Shares Down 2.6%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) traded down 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.90. 960,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,882,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.