Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading 0.9% Higher

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.35 and last traded at $12.82. 46,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 24,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.29). Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 102.98%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

