Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 1.7%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.44. 35,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 112,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products in the United States. It provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website and vending machines, and other medical professionals. The company was formerly known as Canbiola Inc and changed its name to Can B Corp.

