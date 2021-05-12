CafeSwap Token (BREW) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $73,540.00

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, CafeSwap Token has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. CafeSwap Token has a market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $73,540.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CafeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.79 or 0.00010679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CafeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 2,048,368 coins and its circulating supply is 2,037,776 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CafeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CafeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CafeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BREWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CafeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CafeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.