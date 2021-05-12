CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,437. CRH has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

