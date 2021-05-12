FLETA (FLETA) Market Cap Reaches $26.60 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars.

