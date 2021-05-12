Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,119. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$757.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

