Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $234,823.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and approximately $234,823.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

