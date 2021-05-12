Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

XIACF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Xiaomi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Xiaomi from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Corporation, an Internet company, provides hardware, software, and Internet services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

