Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

FSS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,948. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

