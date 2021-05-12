Brokerages Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,596. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $843.14 million, a P/E ratio of -113.39 and a beta of 1.58.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

