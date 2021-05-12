Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TSHA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

