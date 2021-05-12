Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

SWMAY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,903. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.05. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.