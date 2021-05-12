H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HLUYY. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

