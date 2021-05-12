E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EONGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 53,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.