Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,621 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.