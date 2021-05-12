Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $220.67. 341,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day moving average is $250.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $194.03 and a one year high of $319.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.