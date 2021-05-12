$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.34 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Cree reported sales of $205.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $622.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $627.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $662.02 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $713.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CREE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,102. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

