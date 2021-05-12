Cred (LBA) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Cred coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cred has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $989,433.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

