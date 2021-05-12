Trias Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

