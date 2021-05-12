Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.870-8.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.55 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. 56,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $198.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.