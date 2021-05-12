Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 772.04%.

NYSE:RMED traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $3.76. 1,584,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,221. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

